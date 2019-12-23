The only substantial remaining railway track embankment in Malta has been restored.

Located along Triq il-Linja in Attard, this unique 19th century industrial architectural heritage was restored by the Attard Local Council and co-financed through the European Regional Development Fund, with the support of the Planning Authority.

A section of the newly restored embankment.

The railway embankment forming part of the Malta Railway system which operated from 1883 to 1931, lay abandoned until the Attard Local Council worked to preserve it.

The council said that the next phase of the project would involve the setting up of a cultural information and educational centre built on the existing footprint of the rail station in Ġnien l-iStazzjon - which is no longer standing.

The centre will be equipped with display areas and will also provide information related to cultural landmarks in Attard and neighbouring localities.