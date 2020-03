A section of road in St Julian's collapsed into a site under excavation on Wednesday, alarming neighbours but injuring no one.

The incident happened at about 11.30am in Triq Ivo Muscat Azzopardi.

"It felt like a minor earthquake and people standing on the balconies in Pendergardens were screaming," a resident who was waiting for a taxi near by said.

No damage to property appears to have been caused.