The Malta Sustainability Forum is this month bringing together subject experts from across sectors to discuss how businesses can secure a sustainable future. GO CEO Nikhil Patil will contribute his insight into how companies need not set aside profits to lead with purpose.

More and more companies are climbing aboard the sustainabi­lity agenda. Previously relegated to a footnote in the job description of a human resources or public relations officer, sustainability is inching into the core of corporate culture, leadership and strategy.

“The Malta Sustainability Forum is the right platform for discussion on a subject that underpins our environmental, economic and social well-being, and yet is still not prevalent in day-to-day business discussions,” GO CEO Nikhil Patil remarks.

Organised by APS Bank, ‘The Time is Now’ is the theme of Malta’s most forward-thinking event on sustainability this year. Why? Because to protect the environment for the benefit of current and future generations, no effort is too great and no time is too soon.

As a telecoms expert with over 15 years’ experience in corporate strategy and operations, Patil believes that, just like life, business is a long game.

“How one plays the game is more important than short-term results. It is about continuously doing things the right way and with purpose so that results add up over the long term,” he argues.

“Sustainability should be at the forefront of every industry’s agenda. It’s what we should all be collectively working towards. And the Malta Sustainability Forum does just this, particularly by sparking healthy debate on the topic.”

Patil joins the forum as a speaker and discussion panellist in the ‘Leading with Purpose’ business module on January 27. He will be delving into why businesses no longer exist for the sole purpose of generating money but also play a vital role in making the world a better place.

“An organisation’s purpose, model and values can – and must – act as a compass, helping us make good decisions individually and collectively,” Patil asserts.

“At GO, we live our purpose through three strategic pillars. Firstly, we’re driving a digital Malta by establishing state-of-the-art digi­tal infrastructure and delivering innovations that enhance our customers’ lives and businesses.

“Secondly, as our clients develop their digital capabilities, they’ll also expect a greatly boosted omnichannel customer experience. And, thirdly, to really push for a digital Malta, we must go digital as an organisation and transform GO’s staff into the most highly digitally skilled workforce in Malta.”

Reinforcing the CEO’s purpose is his motivation to minimise GO’s impact on the environment.

“As a company, the more we reduce our environmental impact, with renewably powered offices and data centres and reducing our carbon footprint, the more we can help our customers reduce theirs,” he explains.

“Fundamental to this is digital enablement, particularly because digital technologies are reshaping our present and future lives.”

But not everyone is benefitting evenly from the digital revolution.

“Our purpose is to bring to fruition a digital Malta in which no one is left behind.

“Beyond being a provider of connectivity, we’re finding ways to get everyone online and build digital skills.”

To Patil’s mind, companies have an obligation to lead with purpose in such a manner because they are an integral part of the communities they operate in, and their very viability relies on their community’s survival.

“Globally, the costs of pollution and the benefits of environmental sustainability are increasingly being recognised. COVID-19 has highlighted the interconnectedness of business and society. Still, it remains just a glimpse into what our future climate-related crisis could look like: unpredictable, swift and global. Companies must take action to safeguard societies and ultimately themselves.

“Businesses don’t need to give up the pursuit of profit to have a sense of purpose,” Patil stresses.

“In Peter Drucker’s words: ‘Profit for a company is like oxygen for a person. If you don’t have enough of it, you’re out of the game. But if you think your life is about breathing, you’re really missing something.’ I hope the forum ignites sufficient consciousness for industries to take concrete steps towards sustainability and engrain this philosophy into their everyday operations.”

The Malta Sustainability Forum 2021 will run from January 25 to 29. To register and to check out the latest updates, visit maltasustainabilityforum.com.