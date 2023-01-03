Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be greeted by thousands of adoring fans in Riyadh on Tuesday after quitting top-level football for a lucrative spell at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

The 37-year-old, who won the Ballon d’Or five times and whose great rivalry with Lionel Messi dominated world football for well over a decade, will be paraded at his new club’s Mrsool Park stadium after jetting in with his entourage late on Monday.

Ronaldo signed his estimated 200 million euros deal to June 2025 just weeks after his departure from Manchester United, following a TV interview where he slammed the club and coach Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr, the nine-time Saudi league champions, represent a downgrade for the Portuguese forward who spearheaded title-laden campaigns with United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt