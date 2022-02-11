School children in years four to six will soon receive seeds of indigenous trees as part of an awareness campaign ahead of spring.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Education Minister Clifton Grima told staff and students at the San Ġwann primary school on Friday that the seeds will come with details on how to take care of the trees.

They will be distributed to state, Church and private school children.

The seeds - of chaste, cypress, aleppo pines, judas and sandarac gum trees - will be provided by Ambjent Malta. They were collected from local specimens by environmental rangers.

Farrugia said Ambjent Malta last year planted 24,752 trees and shrubs, breaking its previous records.

“Our main challenge remains improving quality of life and tackling climate change, and we need to focus on the wellbeing of current and future generations,” Farrugia told San Ġwann students and staff.

Grima meanwhile flagged the importance of allowing students more opportunities to widen their knowledge beyond the boundaries of the classrooms.

"Malta is at the forefront of promoting a broad and holistic view of education for sustainable development, an integral part of which is the Ekoskola program," he added.