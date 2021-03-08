The Mercedes-AMG Official Safety Car and Official Medical Car of the FIA Formula One World Championship are entering the start of the 2021 Formula 1 season with new paintwork: the rich red not only corresponds to the Mercedes-AMG signature colour, much more it represents the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team partner CrowdStrike. The market leader in cybersecurity will become the Official Mercedes Safety Car Partner from this season. As in previous years, the basis for the safety car is the 430 kW (585 hp) Mercedes-AMG GT R (fuel consumption combined 12.4 l/100 km, Co2 emissions combined 284 g/km). The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate (fuel consumption combined 10.0 l/100 km, Co2 emissions combined 229 g/km) is used as the medical car.

