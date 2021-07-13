Texinfine, France & ICP, Malta specialise in the research and development of innovative natural active ingredients for the nutraceutical, cosmetic and animal sectors were respectively founded in 1982 and 1998. Texinfine’s expertise allows them to develop formulations from the plant world whose effectiveness is validated by biological analysis and recognised by health professionals.

Thanks to biotechnologies applied to life sciences, Texinfine’s multidisciplinary teams work on the similarities between the plant and animal kingdoms.

Joining the group in 2017, Texinfine Tahiti is a unit dedicated to the valorisation of active ingredients derived from plants from French Polynesia.

From the extraction of plants to the certification of the activity of our finished products, the entire process is controlled in house, guaranteeing the quality of Texinfine products. The extract contained in Texinfine formulas is systematically tested to provide the optimal dose-effect relationship, according to the desired pharmacological response.