The 2014 French drama film In the Name of My Daughter (L’Homme Qu’on Aimait Trop) will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

The film, directed by André Téchiné, brings a gripping real-life thriller to the screen. In 1976, young divorcee Agnès Le Roux (Adèle Haenel) falls for a shady lawyer Maurice Agnelet (Guillaume Canet), allowing him to manipulate her into handing the Palais de la Méditerranée casino in Nice, France, run by her mother, Renée (Catherine Deneuve), over to the Mob. The subsequent disappearance of Agnès and Maurice’s emigration to Panama with her money convinces Renée that he has murdered her and so she swears to see justice served.

For tickets and to watch a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org.