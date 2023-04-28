The police are seeking the public's help to locate 13-year-old Gozitan girl Sharona Grima, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Victoria.

Grima had also gone missing in June but was located safe and sound a few days later.

Anyone having any information about her should contact the police, even if in a confidential manner, on tel: 2122 4001 or 119 or at the nearest police station.