A 78-year-old man has been reported missing, the Malta Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nazzareno Bezzina was last seen in today in Birkirkara.

Anyone with any information about Bezzina is urged to contact the Police General Headquarters on 21224001 or 119. Information can also be passed on confidentially at any police station.

This picture of Nazzareno Bezzina was handed out by the police