Seifert Systems Ltd has appointed Eemer Bugeja as group chief financial oifficer. His responsibilities will cover the finance departments of the group’s companies in Malta, Germany, US, Switzerland and Austria. Reporting to group president and CEO, Michael Rudi Seifert, this appointment came into effect on July 1.

Bugeja is a University of Malta graduate and a chartered accountant by profession, having joined Seifert Malta as financial controller in 2011. Throughout his tenure, the company has gone through rapid growth, necessitating an elevated focus on intragroup financial flows and structures.Seifert Systems was founded in Germany in 1965 and located in Malta in 1991. Seifert manufactures thermal management systems for industrial customers globally, heating, cooling, ventilating and dehumidifying enclosures in mission critical applications. Malta serves as the group’s hub for all research and development, as well as the main manufacturing location.

Bugeja said: “It is with great pleasure I have accepted the company’s first ever group CFO position. Over the past 11 years as Malta’s financial controller, I experienced first-hand one of Seifert’s key drivers to its success.

“Apart from its technical excellence and dedicated team, the company’s family business philosophy is strongly ingrained in its corporate culture and the way the Seifert group conducts business with its global stakeholders. I sincerely thank Mr and Mrs Seifert and their family for trusting me with this exciting opportunity.”

The current round of investment is driven by the continued pursuit of production excellence at the Maltese plant. Totalling some €12 million, the state-of-the-art sheet metal production facility will run to industry 4.0 standards. Seeking to improve the agility of investments across the group in such dynamic times has made the move a must.

“I am pleased that Eemer is taking up this new challenge, having worked side by side with him these last 11 years. The professionalism and integrity he displays in his daily work is beyond question and will serve the Seifert Group for years to come,” Seifert said.

The organisation has been going through a period of growth. Seifert Malta has this year been re-certified as carbon neutral, having been the first manufacturing facility in Malta to have achieved this landmark in 2020. The ongoing investments and environmental strides are complemented by the goal of becoming energy and water self-sufficient, allowing Seifert to lead the way in sustainable manufacturing, not just in Malta.

