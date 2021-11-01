engSeifert Systems Ltd has launched a new project aimed at setting up a smart factory based on Industry 4.0 principles. The factory extension being built is expected to start operating in September 2022.

Prime Minister Robert Abela attended the launch at the company’s premises in Ħal Far last Monday. He was accompanied by Minister for the Economy Miriam Dalli and Minister for Infrastructure Silvio Schembri. The German Ambassador for Malta, Walter Hassmann, was also present.

The Smart Factory will incorporate the production of the company’s products, starting from sheet metal through the various process stages, until the final output, greatly increasing efficiency and output rates.

The Smart Factory, as the name implies, will consist of an interconnected network of machines and communication mechanisms using the Internet of Things (IoT). Smart factories and smart manufacturing are part of the technological transformation known as Industry 4.0 or the fourth industrial revolution.

Each of the first three industrial revolutions were born out of an innovative new technology that completely changed the way of working and manufacturing goods. Today, the fourth revolution is driven by digital transformation and intelligent automation.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was accompanied by Economy Minister Miriam Dalli (third from right) and Minister for Infrastructure Silvio Schembri (second from left). Also present were Seifert Group chairman and CEO Michael Seifert (centre) and German Ambassador for Malta Walter Hassmann (left).

The Seifert Group was established by the late Rolf Seifert in 1965 in Germany, designing and manufacturing thermal control solutions for industry. The company then set up a production facility in Malta in 1991. This plant has since then grown into the largest manufacturing unit of the Seifert Systems Group.

Over the years, the company grew into a medium-sized business, employing around 300 people between direct employees and contractors.

Seifert Systems currently manufactures thermal management systems for diverse industry players from all around the globe, with customers ranging from telecoms, transport, automation, machine tool industry, laser as well as food and beverage and renewable energy.

The products are designed in-house in Malta by a team of expert R&D engineers. They design and produce prototypes which are tested and then rolled out for production. Through their expertise, a degree of customisation of products serves to widen the customer base, besides providing ongoing support through the company’s after sales function.

Seifert Systems Ltd started laying the foundations for a move towards digital transformation in more recent years, investing in the latest technology and allowing processes to become leaner, and hence becoming more sustainable with the least negative impact on the environment.

During the inauguration speech this week, Seifert Group chairman and CEO Michael Seifert, second generation leader, paid tribute to his late father Rolf Seifert, for believing so strongly in his ideas and for identifying Malta as a country with a strong potential to invest in, thrive and succeed.

“The synergy created between myself, as the second-generation owner, and the third generation, represented by my son Philipp, helps to maintain and nurture new innovative ideas for sustainable development, keeping the strong values instilled by my late father, sharply in focus,” Seifert said.

Company efforts have increasingly focused on sustainable development and in line with this philosophy, a huge investment was made a few years ago, installing close to 3,000 PV panels, generating some 1.1 giga watt hours of electricity per year. The company’s future focus is very ambitious, now aiming to make itself energy self-sufficient in the coming years.

The company has constantly sought to cut out unnecessary waste from processes, seeking to reduce not only cost but also the negative impact on the environment. Seifert Systems Ltd has recently been audited and certified as a carbon neutral manufacturing facility, making it the first manufacturing facility in Malta to achieve this mark.

“It makes me extremely proud to have achieved this special milestone here in Malta, from among the whole Seifert Group. Our other sister companies in Germany and other countries will be following on this initiative. The ultimate step for the future would be to research further in making our products carbon neutral,” Seifert continued.

Currently, the Seifert Group has manufacturing facilities in Germany and the US and established partners, or representative offices supporting clients, in Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, India and Australia.

With the new building of the factory extension, the company will be investing some €8 million, equipping itself with the latest technology. Seifert will shortly be partnering with a huge multinational supplier of electrical and electronics components to manufacture some of its components in Malta. This goes in line with plans for vertical integration with key suppliers and stakeholders, whenever feasible and possibly helping to widen the product base and creating further opportunities for growth.

In line with the same vertical integration strategy, Seifert Systems Ltd recently acquired Matotech Ltd, a tool shop business which had been closely supporting the plastic injection department. Through this acquisition, the company will also serve local customers.

“Increased focus on sustainable development”

During his speech, Seifert praised his workforce for its support and commitment, especially during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic. In return, the company did not lay off a single employee during the worst part of the pandemic.

The company aims to be an employer of choice for employees at the different levels, constantly nurturing a supportive culture for its workforce. The company attaches great importance to training and development of its employees at all levels.

“We do realise that the loyalty of our employees has its foundation and roots in our company culture,” Seifert continued.

“We recognise the fact that while training helps the development and upskilling of employees, the company culture ultimately facilitates and enhances company loyalty and unconditional support. We view this as a critical ingredient in our success formula!”

Seifert expressed the company’s appreciation for the financial help granted through the Malta Enterprise initiatives which have helped to avoid having to resort to redundancies. One of the current biggest obstacles for the company’s further growth is the lack of manpower.

“We are constantly facing labour shortages which, at times, hinders us from accepting more customer orders and prolonging delivery lead times. I am sure that the labour shortage challenges are similarly faced by other employers in Malta,” Seifert noted.

“As a business owner and employer of a large number of employees, I cannot fail to express my appreciation and gratitude for the contribution given by our employees. It is through them that our business has succeeded and will survive. I have always sought to treat everyone fairly and to instil a sense of belonging in employees. In return, I have been rewarded by the loyalty and support of many long serving employees. They have actively contributed in no small ways in the company development and success.”

The company is expecting to expand its workforce by around 100 employees over the coming year or so.

Seifert concluded with an appeal to the prime minister to continue working in fostering a positive climate for businesses to thrive and for allowing businesses in Malta to gain more relevance within the EU and globally.

CAPTIONSPrime Minister Robert Abela attended the launch of the smart factory at Seifert Systems Ltd in Ħal Far last Monday. Right: He was accompanied by Economy Minister Miriam Dalli (third from right) and Minister for Infrastructure Silvio Schembri (second from left). Also present were Seifert Group chairman and CEO Michael Seifert (centre) and German Ambassador for Malta Walter Hassmann (left).

Quote“Increased focus on sustainable development”