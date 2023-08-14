Summer is already halfway through, but the season of sunshine isn't over yet. So, make the most of your summer days in Malta with a relaxing day by the pool at Sea Salt, the chic pool deck nestled within Marina Hotel Corinthia Beach Resort in St Julian’s. With affordable day passes starting from just €35 per adult, you’re guaranteed access to a blissful day of swimming, sunbathing, dining, and pure leisure.

Sea Salt is ideal, whether you’re seeking a day of serene relaxation alone, a romantic afternoon with your partner, or some delightful family fun. Take a soothing soak in one of the two pools as you bask in the stunning views of the surrounding coastline. Recline on your plush sunbed as you keep cool under the comforting shade of your umbrella. With a limited number of entries into the lido daily, you can look forward to peace and quiet away from the crowds.

With every Sea Salt day pass, you’re also entitled to a food and beverage voucher. Take your pick from an array of delicious options at the poolside restaurant, from refreshing salads and delectable pizzas to savoury risottos, burgers, and grilled delights. Alternatively, you can also claim your voucher at Café 24, the hotel’s popular café, which offers both stylish inside and outdoor settings. It’s the perfect place to drop by for scrumptious cakes and bakes, light bites, more delicious dishes, and freshly brewed teas and coffees at any time of day.

Choose from an array of delicious options at the poolside restaurant.

For a limited time only, you can also take advantage of an exclusive offer to enjoy a lavish buffet breakfast at Bayview restaurant in conjunction with your day by the pool experience. Shake up your weekday routine with a delicious morning spread brimming with options, including English breakfast fare, fresh fruits, cold cuts, sweet pastries, and much more. Ease into the day with a table out on the terrace and soak up the glorious sea views before you head down to the pool deck.

With showers, free underground parking, and plenty more facilities and conveniences with easy reach, you’re all set for a memorable day of summer fun.

Sea Salt pool deck welcomes guests daily from 9am to 7pm throughout the summer season. Day rates start at an unbeatable €35, inclusive of a €20 food voucher to satisfy your dining cravings, while Breakfast at Bayview, paired with pool deck access, can be claimed from only €30 per adult. For further details and to discover all the options, visit: