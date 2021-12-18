Ever since he can remember, fisherman Jesmark Scicluna loved the sea. Despite several people trying to talk him out of fishing as a career choice, and even though he tried other jobs, he kept returning to his passion – that led to him starring in the award-winning film Luzzu.

In the latest issue of Sunday Circle, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, Scicluna says how he made a conscious choice not to waste his life on what society expected of him. He shares those childhood memories that matter to him, many of which involve the sea, and also shares a powerful message he learnt from his family and from the sea itself: to always seize opportunities presented to us.

In another story, Therese Galea and her family seize every opportunity to enjoy time outdoors. They are now relaying this love on their social media pages where they share fun adventure trails for families to enjoy this Christmas.

Also in this issue, chef Edward Diacono, who won the Best Chef Award during The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants Awards a few weeks ago, shares recipes that are sure to wow a crowd this Christmas. Artist Debbie Caruana Dingli opens up on her thought and creative process brought to life through the original sketches that led to her art.

Sunday Circle also meets Colin Micallef, a passionate collector of WWII British militaria who is keeping the memory of Maltese wartime soldiers alive through his re-enactment group. And, speaking about memories, in a feature about Sliema’s Chalet, readers can see how the past can carry powerful memories – soon to be rekindled in a new television series on GO.

Get a copy of Sunday Circle with The Sunday Times of Malta or enjoy the digital version at tom-mag.com.