Last year, Sejjaħli b’Ismi and JRS, in collaboration with the Justice and Peace Commission, have embarked on an intercultural project, in memory of the 20 years anniversary of the first considerable disembarkation of migrants on our shores. During the summer of last year, a number of intercultural dialogue sessions were held between the migrant and host community, discussing various topics ranging from identity, to love, to fears and dreams.

From the various discussions, quotes and narratives of each participant have been developed, so as to encompass the three-dimensionality of each individual going over and above what might be evident at face value. Such written pieces have been augmented by portraits of each participant in its various facets.

This exhibition was launched on December 11 at the Co-Cathedral and has been touring various parishes, centres and halls since then. Among some of the places where the exhibition has been held include the soup kitchen in Valletta, Marsascala parish hall as well as various parish churches. It is planned that this will continue touring other parishes and educational institutions till around July. The exhibition is usually kept in one location for around one week, thereby ensuring that a greater number of viewers is reached.

The exhibition is made up of 10 life-size 3D structures in the form of a prism, allowing the viewers to walk ‘around’ the participants as if in real life, and seeing them in their various angles, as shown in the sketch. The final 11th prism allows the viewer to reflect on his/her own identity.

Through this exhibition, we seek to celebrate individuality in all its facets, going beyond the obvious and beyond the labels. This has been the first project for the group Sejjaħli b’Ismi, yet, the organisers wish to replicate such workshops and projects with various groups of society, so that there is an increased awareness about the three-dimensionality of the individual, and how when one stops at the face value, it is easy to lose the beauty of the holistic being.

If you are interested in getting to know more about the group, or would like to know where the exhibition is currently being held, follow them on Facebook and/or Instagram of Sejjaħli b’Ismi.