Three-time world snooker champion Mark Selby ended Australian Neil Robertson's hopes of a second world crown with a gritty 13 frames to 7 victory in their quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre on Tuesday.

English cuesman Selby reached his first world semi-final since 2017 - the last time he won the title - thanks to a no frills safety-first strategy that prevented Robertson from getting into his stride.

