Mark Selby became the first player to compile a maximum 147 break in a snooker World Championship final as he reduced Luca Brecel's lead to just one frame on Sunday's opening day of the showpiece match.

Selby, already a four-time world champion, seized a chance to make history when his Belgian opponent left a red dangling over the corner pocket in the 16th frame at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

The 39-year-old Selby -- who had to wait until nearly 1:00 am local time Sunday to complete his semi-final win over Mark Allen -- took the next as well to head into Monday's final day just 9-8 down in a best of 35 contest.

Selby won the session 6-3 after Brecel had established a 6-2 lead in Sunday's opening exchanges.

