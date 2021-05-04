Mark Selby won a fourth world snooker title as he held off a stirring fightback from Shaun Murphy to win 18-15 in front of a capacity crowd at the Crucible.

Selby punched the air after sinking the final black under immense pressure to join John Higgins as a four-time champion.

The 37-year-old had endured a torrid time after winning his previous crown in 2017, crashing out in the first round as defending champion and surrendering his status as world number one after going over two-and-a-half years without a British-based ranking title.

