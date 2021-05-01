Former winners Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy will meet in the final of this year’s snooker World Championship after coming through tough semi-finals on Saturday.

Selby saw off Stuart Bingham 17-15 in a match that was paused with Selby leading 16-15 to allow Murphy and Kyren Wilson to complete their match at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Selby broke the deadlock when his match resumed when a plant set up a break of 41 only to lose position.

And a lucky red allowed qualifier Bingham to lay a snooker which set him up for a break of 59.

