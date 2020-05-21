Businesses inevitably have to live with the consequences of the extraordinary shock that COVID-19 has had on us all. It is to be expected that business lobbies cry for help from the government to help them survive and keep as many workers as possible in employment.

However, it hardly needs any effort to understand that no government in the world can insulate the economy from all the adverse effects of such a massive disruption. A substantial global downturn in economic activity is uninsurable. So the consequences of this downturn have to be managed collectively by governments, businesses and individuals.

In a democracy, everyone is entitled to criticise the action taken by their government as being too little, or too late, or both.

Malta is no exception. Some in the medical profession have argued that the government is opening up the economy too fast as the epidemic is still not under control. Others, from the business community, are forecasting apocalyptic outcomes because the government is not opening the economy quickly enough, especially by keeping the airport closed.

It is time that everyone engages in a soul-searching exercise to ask if they are themselves doing all they can to help themselves.

There is no doubt that the tourism industry has been the worst affected economic sector. Despite some aspirational forecasts by the tourism minister, many in the industry believe that this summer we are unlikely to see any significant numbers of foreign tourists visiting us.

What is worrying is that there is some evidence that hotel operators are not yet ready to do what it takes to keep their hotels and staff busy in the coming summer months. A quick search of online hotel booking portals confirms that local hotels are still quoting last year’s prices for a week’s holiday in July. For instance, a room for two in a four- or five-star seafront hotel in the north of Malta could cost you between €1,000 and €1,700 for a seven-day stay.

While the local population is too small to compensate for the loss of foreign tourists, there is certainly room for a local tourism campaign. Many locals would undoubtedly be attracted to spend a week in a local hotel after such a frustrating lockdown, if only the cost of doing so was more reasonable. Likewise the restaurant business: when eateries open their doors again it would be short-sighted to do so with a view to maximising profit rather than with the mindset of sustaining operations until things pick up properly again.

The business community has powerful lobby groups that often influence government policy because of the leverage it has on employment. But good business leaders must understand that ring-fencing their private wealth to prevent it from being damaged by the pandemic is not ethically acceptable. Taxpayers will ultimately underwrite the costs of rescuing the economy, and it will be the weakest who will pay the bill.

Many pensioners have seen their savings badly damaged by the fall in the price of equities and bonds. Workers with precarious employment have either lost their jobs or may soon do so if their employers keep waiting for the government to throw more money at the pandemic problem.

The business community will do well to help themselves by investing some of their accumulated wealth in their enterprises. They may start by putting in place a plan B that is not so similar to the way they did business before the pandemic.

Self-help is always the best help.