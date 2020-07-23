When police found Melvin Theuma in a pool of blood, with wounds to his neck, kidneys and wrist, speculation was rife as to whether the high-profile state witness had been targeted by an assassin.

Medical experts say suicidal attempts through self-stabbing, while highly unusual, are not completely unknown.

Forensic psychologist Roberta Holland and forensic scientist Christopher Farrugia said they do not recall ever coming across one.

Farrugia said that from his experience between 1990 and 2009, there was an attempted suicide every 10 days, but that he had never encountered this method.

“Normally, we would not hear of self-stabbings, but rather, slashing, suffocation or driving off a cliff,” said Holland.

However, while it was “unusual”, she said it was not impossible.

Questions as to whether someone could physically stab himself and inflict deep injuries in different places, and if the first wound was mild enough to have the strength to inflict the second, were justified, she said.

A person predetermined to kill oneself would know where to hit

From a scientific point of view, an examination of the nature of the wounds, including the direction of the weapon’s insertion, in this case a knife, could determine clearly whether they were self-inflicted.

Multiple stab wounds, while very common features of homicidal stabbings, differ from suicidal stabbing in terms of the location, shape and direction of the wounds, according to the Journal of Forensic Science and Medicine.

A suicidal stab wound would be more horizontal due to the way the victim holds the knife, while a homicidal stab is likely to be distorted in an attempt to fend off an assailant.

Examinations could be done at the scene of the incident by a forensic doctor, or even emergency doctors, who would have “quite a good eye to establish facts”, said Farrugia. But it also depended on the gravity of the injuries and the priority to save the victim’s life.

Theuma’s mental state and any pressure he was under also had to be considered, Farrugia said.

While crisis psychiatrist Mark Xuereb could not comment on the individual case, he said any key witnesses in a court case is exposed to constant and crushing pressure.

Theuma is the main witness for the prosecution, having been granted a pardon in exchange for his testimony in the case against millionaire businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of conspiring to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb in October 2017.

The pressure and public scrutiny can make key witnesses vulnerable to potentially destructive behaviour and limited pro-life choices, irrespective of their coping mechanisms, Xuereb said.

He said this type of self-inflicted harm can be premeditated or impulsive and reactive, and are not necessarily intended to cause serious harm but could lead to death.

It would see the person hitting himself in a flurry of rage and exasperation, he explained. In general, it is a means of internalising anger.

Generally, a person predetermined to kill oneself would know where to hit, how deep and the type of weapon to use, he said, appealing to anyone in crisis to reach out for help.

If you are feeling suicidal or need help, contact Supportline 179, the Crisis Intervention Service 2545 3950 or 24/7 crisis line Fondazzjoni Sokkors fil-Pront 9933 9966.