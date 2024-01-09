The Selmun area of Mellieħa has been abandoned by the government despite its natural and historical heritage, PN MP Robert Cutajar said on Tuesday.

“This is a particular zone which can offer a lot of added value both in terms of the country's natural patrimony and heritage but also for tourism,” Cutajar, whose constituency includes Mellieħa, told parliament in an adjournment speech.

He complained that Fort Campbell, the last fort to be built in Malta by the British, almost a century ago, was continuing to fall to bits.

Other parts of rural Selmun, such as old farms, rubble walls and former military pillboxes, which were restored in 2012, were unused and also in disrepair.

Cutajar welcomed a recent call for tender for the restoration of historic Selmun Palace and said it was a long time coming. As for the adjoining hotel, closed several years ago, Cutajar said that while he was against the hotel, should the government decide to allow one, it should respect its surroundings.