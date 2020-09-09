South Africa’s double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya cannot compete until she accepts to be treated with hormone-suppressing drugs, the Swiss supreme court confirmed on Tuesday.

The court dismissed the appeals submitted by Semenya and her athletics federation against the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on eligibility regulations for differences of sexual development (DSD) athletes.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport had the right to uphold the conditions of participation issued for female athletes with the genetic variant ’46 XY DSD’ in order to guarantee fair competition for certain running disciplines in female athletics,” the Swiss court said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta