Game day two of the women's MBA Shield competition led to some interesting outcomes. Hibs made sure of ending the group stage at the top of the standings and face the fourth-placed team, ARMS Depiro, in the semifinals, whilst Caffe Moak Luxol registered their first seasonal win.

The St Andrew’s side will now have to face Starlites Naxxar, who had to bow down to Hibs in the past weekend, twice in a row, first in the final group stage game and then in the semi-finals stage.

Starlites Naxxar 49

Hibernians 71

(11-18, 9-10, 15-20, 14-23)

Hibs continued their good start to the season, registering a second consecutive win and ascertaining the top position in the standings at the end of the initial group stage.

On the other hand, Starlites Naxxar, still without a professional import player, suffered their first seasonal defeat, after beating Luxol on game day one.

Their efforts suffered a further setback when they lost their sharpshooter Stephanie Demartino through injury close to midway into the game.

