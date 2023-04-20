Gozo Business Chamber, in collaboration with Europe Direct Gozo and Bank of Valletta, will be organising a seminar on ‘Work Life Balance’, at the Arka Foundation Hall, Għajnsielem, on Friday, April 21, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The balance between work and the other aspects in our life is an important consideration in a fast-paced society where career, family responsibility and personal interests often come into conflict with each other. Many people are finding it increasingly difficult to reconcile these various aspects. This can lead to many difficulties.

The seminar will try to open a dialogue on the balance between work and personal life and how we can take care of our mental health.

The main speaker will be Nicholas Briffa, a clinical psychologist, a sexologist and a researcher with the European Federation of Sexology.

He also collaborates clinically with the Institute of Clinical Sexology in Rome and works as a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

Seminar participation is free. However, one would need to register by sending an e-mail to info@gozobusinesschamber.org.