The Gozo General Hospital organised a seminar to raise breast care awareness at the Citadel exhibition hall in Victoria.

Gozo General Hospital executive director and Steward Healthcare Malta president Nadine Delicata said education campaigns, similar to the seminar held annually by the Gozo General Hospital, helped change the perception that breast cancer was a death sentence. Dr Delicata, founder of the breast screening programme, said self-examination was highly advisable to start from a very young age.

The Gozo General Hospital’s breast screening programme is in

full swing. By the end of September, tests carried out by its imaging department exceeded last year’s total.

Speakers included breast surgeon consultant John Agius, consultant radiologist and breast imaging specialist Salvina Zrinzo (inset), Europa Donna Malta president Gertrude Abela, Action for Breast Cancer president Esther Sant, breast nurse specialist Mariella Bombagi and breast cancer survivor Doris Sciberras.