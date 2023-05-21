eTwinning is part of the European School Education Platform wherein educators collaborate on projects with other schools from different European countries. The platform is part of the EU’s Lifelong Learning Programme, and it allows teachers and students to communicate, collaborate and share information with their peers in other countries. The aim of eTwinning is to promote cross-cultural communication and understanding, as well as to enhance teaching and learning through the use of digital technologies.

Each year, eTwinning Malta organises a European seminar focusing on eTwinning as a pedagogy. The eTwinning annual theme for 2023 – Innovation and Education: Being Creative with eTwinning (Technology, Innovation, AI, Pedagogy) – as well as digital literacy and the integration of eTwinning projects in the classroom were highly promoted and explored during the seminar.

This year, the seminar was another great success with educators from 12 European countries, including Malta and Gozo, networking, collaborating and sharing ideas at the Paradise Bay Resort in Ċirkewwa from April 20 to 22.

Education Minister Clifton Grima launched the seminar with a video speech. We were also honoured to have with us several local and foreign experts leading our workshops.

Arjana Blazic, a teacher trainer, education technology consultant and course designer based in Zagreb, Croatia, was our keynote speaker and workshop leader.

Rute Baptista, a pedagogue and a professional development manager at the European Commission’s European School Education Platform in Brussels, was also invited as a workshop leader.

The author addressing the participants.

Several workshops were conducted on the themes of innovative teaching strategies; pedagogical innovation: myths and reality; the use of augmented reality in pedagogy; digital tools for eTwinning collaborative projects; and using Flip in the classroom.

The event was concluded with the sharing of practice and presentations of newly created project ideas, which were all initiated during networking activities, resulting in the registration of new eTwinning collaborative projects – the main objective of this seminar.

The seminar provided the opportunity for networking and high-quality professional development of European educators, with the aim of maximising the learning journey of all our students for the years to come.

Rose-anne Camilleri is eTwinning coordinator education officer, Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills.