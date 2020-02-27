On the occasion of the 75th anniversary since its foundation, the Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba is organising a seminar entitled Inħaddnu l-Passat Sabiex Insaħħu l-Futur: Sfidi ta’ Konservazzjoni (Embracing the past to fortify the future: conservation challenges) on Saturday at the National Museum of Fine Arts (MUŻA) in Valletta.

A number of speakers will discuss in detail the locality’s 17th-century wooden statue of the Immaculate Conception, which the band club recently restored.

Among other topics, Charles Farrugia will talk about the statue in the local village context; Antonio Espinosa Rodriguez will tackle the iconography of the Immaculate Conception, while Anthony Spagnol and David Frank Bugeja will describe the restoration process of the statue and, together with Michael Formosa, will discuss the challenges posed by works of art found in local band clubs and other organisations.

The seminar will be held at the National Museum of Fine Arts (MUŻA), Auberge d’Italie, Merchants Street, Valletta, on Saturday between 9am and noon. For reservations, call on 9982 3332. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page.