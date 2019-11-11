A seminar by international experts on ‘Smart tourism in Malta and the Euro-Mediterranean’ is being held tomorrow in Valletta.

This encounter is part of the EU COSME project called TRAMES aiming at creative tourism in the Mediterranean and is organised by the cultural association Inizjamed and its partner network The Phoenicians’ Route that is recognised by the Council of Europe as a route of excellence.

Antonio Barone, Sicilian director of the Phoenicians’ Route, and Enzo Finocchiaro, cultural expert from the Adriatic coast in Italy, will engage with local stakeholders to develop smart ways for smart, creative and interactive tourism itineraries that are sustainable and adopt a long-term perspective.

Destination management companies and organisations, tour operators, tourism service providers and cultural heritage operators are invited to attend.

The seminar runs from 10am to noon and is free of charge. It will take place at the Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre and is organised in collaboration with Heritage Malta. For more information, access the Facebook event or e-mail info@inizjamed.org.