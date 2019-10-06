A half-day seminar on ‘Tax Incentives – Corporate and Personal Pensions’ was organised by Bank of Valletta in collaboration with the Gozo Business Chamber at the Institute of Tourism Studies in Qala.

David Spiteri Gingell (management consultant), former chairman and current member of the government’s pensions working group, delivered a very interesting presentation on voluntary occupational retirement schemes and financial education for employees, centring on the cost of losing an employee, the pension framework, voluntary occupational retirement schemes, and VORPS (a pension scheme introduced by an employer) as a strategic HR tool.

Vicky Xuereb (director strategy and support – Gozo Ministry) spoke about the evolving socio-economic scenario in Gozo, while Mario Farrugia (BOV head, Bancassurance) spoke about tax incentives on the setting up of corporate and personal pensions, focussing on the sustainability of State pensions, private pensions, workplace pensions, and the benefits and tax incentives related to corporate and personal pensions.

Gozo Business Chamber president Joseph Borg thanked all those present. He highlighted the events being planned by the chamber in the coming weeks, including the INSULEUR (Insular Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the European Union) general assembly and forum to be held on October 24 and 25, and the ‘Entrepreneurship 4 youths – Gozo’ contest on November 15. The contest serves as a platform for youths, aged between 18 and 30, to pitch their business ideas in front of a panel of business experts.