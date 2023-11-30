Drachma is organising a public seminar on ‘Suicide prevention and mental well-being’ at Mount St Joseph, Tarġa Gap, Mosta, on Monday, December 4, at 7pm.

Drachma LGBT and Drachma Parents are concerned about the rising number of suicides in the Maltese islands. They are also aware that Christmas can be a difficult time for those going through mental well-being challenges.

Activist Colette Farrugia Bennett and psychiatrists Mark Xuereb and Gabriel Ellul will address the seminar which also includes a Q&A session. George Cassar will be the moderator.

The seminar is free of charge. For more information, contact Drachma on admin@ drachma.mt/7925 3875 or parents@drachma.mt/9945 4581.