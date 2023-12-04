Students attending the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, Victoria, recently took part in a fundraising activity in aid of HOPE (Helping Out People in Ethiopia).

During the activity, held at The Duke Shopping Mall in Victoria, students sold decorative craft items they had been working on for the past month, which included wooden Christmas characters and Nativity baubles.

One of the organisers said that when working as a team, students learnt how to listen to their leaders and coaches in order to perform their individual roles. They also learned how to listen to one another in order to function as a cohesive unit.