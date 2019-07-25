It does not concern me in the slightest that sex work is one of the oldest professions known to man. What concerns me has persevered with this profession throughout the ages: the sheer dangers of it.

The regulation of prostitution debate has no fruit to give this article. My screaming concern, that people seem to gloss over as being obvious, or simply neglect out of prejudice, is the sexual health of the sex workers, and consequently their clients.

Being socially upstanding, clients can freely and anonymously walk into the GU clinic for an examination. They can avoid any serious exacerbation of a contracted STI with easily accessed help and treatment.

Sex workers rarely have the privilege of walking freely, even less so into the GU clinic. En route or in the waiting room they may face unbearable stigmatisation or discrimination from fellow patients. This makes the attendance of ill sex workers to the GU clinic near impossible. So they continue to suffer in silence and transmit disease.

Sex workers are already denied certain essential human rights due to their circumstances, but the withholding of the Human Entitlements of Health of the United Nations is unacceptable. These concern the prevention, treatment and control of disease with equal opportunity to all, without discrimination, and access to good quality medicine.

This brings us to an impasse. The sick are blocked from healthcare for various reasons, including some not mentioned above, such as the sheer length of their shifts. The solution? We take the healthcare to them possibly for the first time in history. This is the gist of my proposal. Nursing boots on the ground, the street will be the clinic if needs be.

For various reasons outlined by the Nursing Scope of Practice, it is indeed a job for the nurses falling under the umbrella of community nursing, of which it will be a new branch.

I base my idea on two already existing healthcare concepts: free syringe dispensing and Psychiatric Outreach with special emphasis on the “care of the drug addict” aspect.

These two models have been carefully chosen not only for their logistic methods but also due to their care of patients who are borderline in terms of law.

An important point of justice must be made here: drug addicts chose to partake in drugs by their own will and may eventually become ‘clean’ while sex workers are victims. They did not choose the profession willingly and may never be rid of it.

The proposal consists of teams of nurses, no less than pairs for safety, outreaching to places of notoriety, during the working hours of the sex workers if needs be, perhaps catching them between clients.

These nurses will be equipped with backpacks full of medical equipment, mainly sexual protection and testing kits. This is the Syringe Dispensing model. The aim is harm reduction: if the practice cannot be stopped why not at least make it as safe as possible?

This may be done very basically on the level of giving out free condoms and lubricant, giving advice and counselling, as well as making use of quick tests ranging from simple urine tests (and pregnancy tests should the need arise) to the new HIV tests, both of which give results in minutes if not immediately.

Very basic intimate examinations may also be carried out in privacy. It is crucial to ensure that the nurses chosen for this task are well versed in sexual health and illness.

I propose that teams go to select areas and greet every individual with a very general offer, along the lines of, “Do you need any medical help? Or do you have any medical questions?”

I further propose that the teams offer help to whoever asks even if it is not a sex worker. This has a twofold purpose: to educate the public and to create a crowd ‘smoke screen’ for sex workers, shielding them from stigma and discrimination.

Here enters the Psychiatric Outreach concept: the teams will have very strong links to the GU clinic and uphold their principles, i.e. strict confidentiality and anonymity. The Psychiatric Outreach concept also plays an important role in reducing hospital admissions and increasing follow up.

I understand the huge issues that may arise from my proposal, mainly ethical and legal, however I emphasise that it is an idea and strongly believe that it can be a force for good.

If it indeed does take off, the idea may grow into providing PEP medication, Hep B and HPV vaccines, and a mobile unit for the public with special care towards sex workers.

The basic health needs of sex workers cannot be ignored any longer.

Andrea Caruana is a nursing student.