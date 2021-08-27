Frenchman Florian Senechal outsprinted a reduced field to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday after his Deceuninck Quick Step teammate Fabio Jakobsen failed to keep pace in the run in due to a flat tyre.

Senechal was part of Jakobsen’s lead out team and won the stage ahead of Italian pair Matteo Trentin and Alberto Dainese with Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking retaining the overall lead.

Slightly built Ineos leader Egan Bernal also sprung a small surprise to gain a few seconds on his overall rivals when he managed to keep up with the front clique as the rest of the peloton got dropped in a late split.

