Senegal winger Krepin Diatta may face disciplinary action after accusing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of being “corrupt” following the reigning champions’ exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties to hosts Ivory Coast on Monday.

“You have killed us. You are corrupt. Keep your African Cup,” Monaco winger Diatta said to CAF staff in an outburst overheard by reporters on leaving the stadium in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

Ivory Coast won the last-16 tie 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, as Senegal continued a remarkable run which has seen no reigning champion win an AFCON knockout tie since Egypt claimed a third consecutive title in 2010.

Diatta was angry that Senegal were not awarded a penalty early in the second half when Ismaila Sarr went down in a tangle of legs in the Ivory Coast box with defender Odilon Kossounou.

