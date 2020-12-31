Senglea Athletic have been working intensely in the last few days to try and bring fresh energy to their squad as they look to step up their challenge to try and avoid relegation to the Challenge League next season.
The Cottonera outfit are currently sitting bottom of the Premier League standings and surely need a significant improvement on their results to try to move above their relegation rivals.
