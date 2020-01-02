Senglea Athletic have parted ways with coaching duo Mario Muscat and Steve Vella, the Premier League club confirmed yesterday.

Muscat had been appointed in charge of Senglea’s technical set-up in the summer after a short spell with Qormi FC last season.

After a promising start to the campaign, the Cottonera side failed to keep the momentum going and a poor run of six matches without a win saw the team slid to third from bottom on 13 points.

Such a slump in form has forced the Senglea hierarchy to opt for a change in leadership in technical staff and came to an agreement with both Muscat and Vella to end their relationship with immediate effect.

Senglea are now expected to hand over the team to Italian coach Giorgio Roselli.

The Italian is a former Serie A player with Inter Bologna and Sampdoria and has also coaching spells at Alessandria, Cremonese and Triestina among others.

Roselli’s appointment is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week and is expected to make his debut when Senglea face Gudja United on Wednesday.

The Cottonera side have also not ruled out any additions to their first-team squad as they look to boost their bid to retain their top-flight status for another season.