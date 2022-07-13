Senglea Athletic issued a statement to express their satisfaction after the Malta FA Appeals Board accepted their argumentation on their complaint against the decision taken by local governing body of football to reinstate Vittoriosa Stars to next season’s Challenge League.

The Malta FA Executive Board announced last month, that following Pembroke Athleta’s decision to forfeit their place in next season’s Premier League, Santa Lucia FC will be reinstated in the Maltese top flight.

This decision opened another berth in the Challenge League with Vittoriosa Stars and Senglea Athletic.

Vittoriosa Stars were the last team to be relegated from Group A of the Challenge League after finishing ninth and Senglea Athletic too were the last team to be relegated from Group B as they finished ninth.

In a statement on Wednesday, Senglea Athletic said that the Appeals Board had accepted their case and now expect the Malta FA Executive Board to ratify their decision so that the club could prepare themselves for next season’s Challenge League.

For full story click here.