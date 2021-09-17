Works to restore more than 4,500 square metres of bastions and construct a belvedere in Senglea have been completed, authorities said on Friday.

The restoration works of St Michael's bastions were led by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation and inaugurated by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

They involved restoring the bastions, an iconic Senglea tower known as ‘L-Arloġġ’ [the clock], installing a new lighting system and creating a new belvedere in the area.

Works also involved the repair and restoration of walls on either side of the entrance to Senglea, as well as restoration of walls by a tunnel leading to the dry docks. These works were not initially planned but were undertaken as the existing walls, which overlook heavily trafficked roads, were in a precarious state.

Restoration works in Senglea will continue next month with works in Pjazza Mitrovich.

GHRC chief executive officer Gino Cauchi said the restoration works meant that Senglea now had an entrance befitting its history.

Senglea mayor Clive Pulis thanked the government for undertaking the works, which he said would benefit residents as well as tourists who visited the locality.