For one week only, from September 7-15, Senglea’s Art by the Seaside gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings promising to be bursting with energy and interest.

Eclectic, a solo show by Bob Cardona, is almost a journey through the mind of the artist who paints the landscape, objects and imagery that have caught his eye, and ideas that have captured his imagination.

During his early childhood, Bob lived in St Paul’s Bay, and recalls golden carefree days in which he swam and played on the then-quiet streets. This exhibition evokes the warmth and joy of those sunny memories.

An untitled piece depicting a Maltese landscape.

His family moved to the UK in 1962, when he was seven, and there he stayed until only seven years ago. In 2016, he returned to Malta to take up art professionally and now lives in Gozo. His many years as a design consultant prior to this are evident in his carefully considered compositions, which he teams with a gentle expressive realism and luminescent colours.

“Coming back to live among the familiar sights, sounds and scents of my youth was great,” says Cardona, “and having spent so much time away, I was able to see Malta afresh.

“There’s such intense light here that the colours of the natural world are breathtaking, particularly the dazzling blues of the sea and the sky; and when there are dramatic cloud formations, they seem to define that instant in time.

Artist Bob Cardona

“Together they encapsulate the power of nature, the strength of the sun and the latent force of water. The hues of everything here – from food to cars and clothes – have a vivid quality, which I love to capture on canvas.”

Certainly, the burning heat of the islands in summer seems to sizzle from Cardona’s oranges at every turn.

The works in Eclectic span the breadth of Cardona’s artistic practice, a surprising range that embraces everything from traditional landscapes to those which are out of the ordinary or off the beaten track; from the human figure, quirky portraiture and characterful depictions of people to unexpected still-life, including a roman bust in beanie hat.

Cardona finds the dazzling blues of the sea and the sky breathtaking.

Cardona’s portraits include Jean de Vallette, not as a man, but in bronze, enhanced by a Verdigris-style frame.

“Painting de Vallette’s likeness from a statue with its reduced colour range distils the image into light and shade,” he explains.

Coming back to live among the familiar sights, sounds and scents of my youth was great, and having spent so much time away, I was able to see Malta afresh

“I was also inspired to paint the portrait of a marble bust I saw at the Vatican. While the work was in progress, I was struck by the idea to add a hat, not just to liven it up but also as a way of symbolising today’s exaggerated consumerism. It made me smile, the idea that a classic sculpture could be used as a fashion model and so then I felt compelled to add the instantly recognisable ‘Amazon’ buttons, ‘Add to basket’ and ‘Buy now’!”

In lively contrast to these more classical profiles, the exhibition also includes a stormtrooper’s helmet with an asthma inhaler as a quirky twist.

Boba Fett as he appears in Star Wars.

“Those helmets always looked, to me, as if they’d be difficult to breathe in, and among all those thousands of clones, I love to imagine a few misfits!” he smiles. “Boba Fett, however, I have shown as he appears in Star Wars. The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, with his sense of menace and mystery, is too iconic to be depicted whimsically!”

Boba Fett’s helmet is predominantly green pocked with battle-worn scratches and battle-scarred, rust orange accents and silver detailing. This weathered look is a favourite of Bob’s, as seen in his paintings of classic cars, of which several appear in the show. As in his landscapes, Bob focuses on those moments in which the weather reacts with the land and sea, the sleek curves of his American cars, are overlaid with the passing of time, and show the rusty relics they become when battered by nature’s elements.

One of Bob Cardona's paintings of classic cars.

“As it starts to decay, the metal gains an incredible rusty patina and texture as paint peels and the metal beneath disintegrates” says Bob. “This contrasts brilliantly with the island’s timeless blues and golds and reminds us of the power of the elements.”

Although Cardona is generally known for the intense colour, in his work, three paintings in black and white draw me in, each depicting a hand – a wet hand on which the droplets suggest its form. The simplicity of the monochromatic approach is its strength, and is appropriate for the power of their imagery.

It’s interesting that while the paintings are stylistically the same, one is reminiscent of Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, in which God reaches out and gives Adam the gift of life, and might be considered heavenly, while another feels grounded and contemporary. It shows a very muscular arm that might belong to a weightlifter or bodybuilder, and the viewer can’t help but wonder about the personality of the person to whom the hand belongs.

A painting depicting a large and enticing Negroni.

A further painting depicts a large and enticing Negroni. It’s a fitting finale for this delicious cocktail of an exhibition, as I’d love to sit back and chill with Cardona because with such diversity on show, I’m curious to know what will be on Bob’s easel next.

Eclectic runs from September 7-15 at Art by the Seaside, Senglea.