The year 1921 was a most remarkable and special year for the people of Senglea because of two major events that have grafted an indelible mark on the glorious annals of the ‘Unconquered City’. It was a year which saw the realisation of a long-awaited dream of the people of Senglea who had long yearned for the solemn crowning, through a decree of the Vatican, of their beloved Bambina, or holy effigy of the Child Virgin venerated in their collegiate church.

The miraculous effigy of the Holy Virgin, known locally as Il-Bambina, was crowned on September 4, 1921.

The official petition for the solemn crowning of the carved effigy of the Child Virgin had been submitted to the Maltese Church authorities on March 31, 1920. The then archpriest of Senglea, Can Don Giuseppe Adami, on behalf of the Reverend Collegiate Chapter and the local citizenry, requested Archbishop Dom Mauro Caruana to intercede on their behalf with the Vatican Chapter to obtain the relevant ecclesiastical decree authorising the solemn crowning.

Following the usual procedures by the Roman authorities, the Vatican Chapter graciously acceded to the Maltese archbishop’s request through a special decree of April 25, 1920, issued during the fifth year of the pontificate of Pope Benedict XV.

Widespread rejoicings greeted the great news, particularly in Senglea, where an ad hoc committee was immediately set up to help organise a decorous programme of special celebrations to mark the solemn crowning of the miraculous effigy of the Holy Virgin on September 4 of the following year, 1921. Regular meetings were held in conjunction with the Collegiate Chapter of Senglea to ensure that the projected festivities would be such as to remain enshrined in memory across the years.

In tandem with the enthusiastic preparations for the great event, the people of Senglea were also aspiring to have their beloved collegiate church elevated to the dignity of a minor Roman basilica. The path to the realisation of this dream was fraught with many difficulties but equally strong were the enthusiasm and determination of the population in surmounting all obstacles.

As part of the necessary prerequisites for obtaining this privilege, the Senglea Collegiate Chapter had to submit detailed information on the history of their church and its rich artistic and religious patrimony, to prove that it truly deserved such a prestigious title.

The delicate dealings with Rome on this matter were greatly facilitated through the indefatigable support of two eminent citizens of Senglea, the Rev. Can Goffredo Lubrano and the Benedictine monk Dom Mauro Inguanez, who resided at the Abbey of Montecassino. Their correspondence on the subject is still preserved within the Senglea collegiate archive.

The present altar baldacchino as reconstructed after the ravages of World War II.

Developments in Rome were keenly followed by a great sense of expectation in Malta until finally, on January 3, 1921, the reigning pontiff, Benedict XV, issued the long-awaited papal bull “Ad Perennandam Memoriam” whereby the collegiate church of Senglea was vested with the title and privileges of a minor Roman basilica.

When the news reached Malta, a solemn peal of the Senglea collegiate bells heralded the good tidings across the city amid the great jubilation of the people in festive mood. The solemn promulgation of the papal bull took place on Sunday, January 23, when Archdiocesan Secretary Mgr Emmanuel Vassallo read out and explained the Latin text of the document to the large congregation gathered inside the church.

Mgr Vassallo went on to deliver an emotional oration dwelling on the great privilege which the Holy See had bestowed on the collegiate church, the close attachment of the Senglea parishioners with their church and their genuine expressions of piety and devotion in everyday life.

The processional ombrellone striped in the papal colours, red and yellow, one of the special insignia of minor Roman basilicas.

The granting of the basilical title by the pope had reached Senglea at a time when preparations for the solemn crowning of the effigy of the Holy Virgin were gathering momentum. The title also indirectly contributed to additional expenses to ensure that the collegiate church would be furnished with a basilical altar and its columned baldacchino, the basilical ombrellone and the accompanying processional bell or tintinabulum. With the help of many benefactors and a cohort of volunteers under architect Andrea Vassallo, all these features and ancillary decorations for the solemn crowning had to be in place for the great event on September 4 of that memorable year.

The granting by the Holy See of the basilical title to the collegiate church of Senglea was not simply a ceremonial honorific title, but it also carried a number of obligations that continue to be observed to this very day. These include the celebration of special liturgical solemnities such as those on the feasts of the Cathedra Petri, Saints Peter and Paul, and the anniversary of the reigning pope’s election, a special emphasis on the teaching of catechism and the diffusion among the faithful of papal pronouncements and pastoral instructions.

The processional bell or tintinabulum.

Churches which enjoy the title of a minor Roman basilica are identified through their use of special insignia. These include (i) the processional ombrellone striped in red and yellow papal colours and decorated with ecclesiastical heraldic arms; (ii) the processional bell or tintinabulum, consisting of a small portable bell within a silver frame mounted over a silver staff − this bell is sounded at intervals to herald the approach of the procession; (iii) the basilical altar similar to the papal altars facing the congregation in the patriarchal basilicas in Rome; and (iv) the elaborately carved canopy or baldacchino supported over four columns which covers the altar.

On Sunday, Senglea will be commemorating the first centenary of the granting of the basilical title to its collegiate church with a solemn celebration of Holy Mass presided by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. An exhibition in the Chapter Hall will also commemorate the event with an interesting display of documents and artefacts.

Fr Robin Camilleri is the archpriest of Senglea.