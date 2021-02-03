Nadur Youngsters FC 2

Barbosa 33 pen.

Xuereb 38

Senglea Athletic FC 3

Dibola 16 pen., 48, 62

Nadur Youngsters

S. Sultana, M. Tabone (L. Atzori), L. Tabone, I. Xuereb, R. Soares, M. Barbosa, C. Camilleri, G. Muscat (M.P. Camilleri), E. Bruno Domingos (O.P. Bugeja), C. Debono, J. Santos Silva.

Senglea Athletic

A.J. Zammit, S. Uyi, Z. Cassar, A. Abela, F. Gnindokponou, I. Misan, D. Fava, L.C. Riascos (D. Kukic), J. Dibola, D. Xuereb (S. Buhagiar), W. Gomes (J, Tanti).

Referee: Daniel Portelli.

Red card: Soares (N) 80.

Sengea Athletic came from behind to overcome Gozitan champions Nadur Youngsters in a five-goal thriller at the Gozo Stadium and progress to the Last 16 of the FA Trophy.

The match was well contested during the first half but Senglea took supremacy for most of the second period with Junior Dibola taking centre stage after netting a hat-trick.

However, the Cottonera side failed to make the most of their numerical advantage late on, with the result that they had to fend off Nadur’s late charge.

