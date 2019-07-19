SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Zamble 78

BIRKIRKARA 0

Birkirkara’s disappointing start to the season continued on Wednesday as the Stripes slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Senglea Athletic at the Centenary Stadium.

The Stripes, who came into the match following a 1-0 defeat to Floriana in their league opener, struggled to get going and the dismissal of Jefferson after only ten minutes of play didn’t help their cause as they remained with a player less for practically the whole match.

In all fairness, Senglea fully deserved their three points as they looked the better side throughout and created the better chances with debutant William Zamble ensuring their efforts were fully rewarded with a fine strike from outside the area to hand the Cottonera side their first win of the season.

Birkirkara coach John Buttigieg made one change from the team that lost to Floriana as Terence Agius was preferred to Yannick Yankam.

Senglea, on the other hand, handed a debut to Zamble at the expense of Wilkson while Jan Tanti was preferred to Karl Pulo.

The match took a difficult twist for the Stripes after ten minutes when defender Jefferson was shown a straight red card after upending Zamble who was through on goal.

Inevitably, Jefferson’s early dismissal hit hard the Stripes who struggled to take control of the match.

In fact it was Senglea who created the better chances with Tanti finding David Xuereb whose shot was blocked by Andrew Hogg.

Three minutes later, Tanti sped clear and fed Taisei Marukawa but the Japanese’s shot just missed the upright.

Senglea came closest on 39 minutes when Sean Cipriott let loose a thundering drive that came off the bar. Zamble fired home from the rebound, but the ‘goal’ was annulled for offside.

The Cottonera side continued to threaten after the break and Marukawa again came close on 48 minutes but his curling drive finished just wide.

Gradually, the Stripes started to threaten more and on 58 minutes Henrique Caio moved past two defenders but his shot finished just over.

Just past the hour, the Stripes roped in Falcone for Montebello and the Argentine almost struck but his header was tipped over by Matthew Farrugia.

But 12 minutes from time it was Senglea who struck the winner.

Zamble seized possession 40 metres and out and after moving past an opponent he hit a firm drive that flew past Hogg and into the net via the upright.