Senglea Athletic have reached an agreement with Naxxar Lions to sign young midfielder Jurgen Debono.

The highly-rated midfielder has been prominent with his performances for the Lions in the last few season and it’s not the first time that he was linked with a move to a Premier League club.

Last summer, Debono was on trial with Mosta but no agreement had been reached between the two sides.

However, this time it looks like Debono will fulfil his ambition of playing top flight football as he is on the verge of joining Senglea Athletic.

In fact, an agreement has been reached between Senglea and Naxxar that would see the player head to the Cottonera side on loan until the end of the season.

The capture of Debono is certainly a huge shot of the arm for Senglea in their quest of retaining their top-flight status for another season.

Debono is likely to replace Leighton Grech who is closing in on a move with Sta Lucia.