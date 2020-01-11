SENGLEA ATHLETIC 2

Dias 35, Ricardinho 66

SIRENS 2

Romarinho 39, Herrera 89

Despite holding the initiative for long stretches, Senglea Athletic had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Sirens.

Senglea therefore extended their winless streak to seven matches, remaining third from bottom. Sirens, on the other hand, failed to impress as they were hoping to return to winning ways after losing to Birkirkara in their last outing.

New Senglea coach Giorgio Roselli named a typical formation with Anderson Carneiro do Nascimento and Marcelo Dias replacing Leighton Grech and Taisei Marukawa.

Sirens, on the other hand, welcomed back Flavio Cheveresan who replaced Tagro Yves Yao. Edward Herrera, who joined the club earlier this week on loan from Floriana was included as a substitute.

Following a quiet start to the game, Senglea went close to taking the lead on 23 minutes when off a Sean Cipriott freekick, Jose Wilkson Teixeira’s header hit the woodwork.

Senglea maintained the pressure and four minutes later, another Cipriott freekick ended just over the bar.

On 35 miunutes, Giorgio Roselli’s side forged ahead. Jose Wilkson Teixeira concluded a good run on the left with a cross for Marcelo Dias who dashed into the area to hit hard past Sirens goalie David Cassar.

However their joy was short-lived as four minutes later, Sirens levelled matters. Flavio Cheveresan served Romario Lucas Memezes on the left and the latter beat David Cassar with an angled shot.

Twenty one minutes in the second half, Matthew Farrugia came to the rescue, turning into a corner a Thaigo Espindola freekick

On 68 minutes, Senglea regained the lead. Dejan Debono released Marcelo Dias on the right and off the latter’s cross, there was an erratic clearance by Sergio Raphael dos Anjos with substitute Ricardo Theodoro de Almeida taking full advantage and hitting low past the Sirens goalkeeper.

However one minute from time, Sirens restored equilibrium, Siraj Arab’s cross from the right hit the upright and off the rebound, substitute Edward Herrera managed to place the ball at the back of the net.

Marcelo Dias of Senglea Athletic was named BOV Player of the Match.