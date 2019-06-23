Senglea’s new mayor and councillors joined a group of residents in rolling up their sleeves and collecting rubbish on Saturday morning as part of a volunteer-organised clean-up.



The team, which included Maltese and foreign residents as well as a group of young volunteers from the Grupp Żgħażagħ Festa Marija Bambina gathered bagfuls of litter from the area known as Fuq il-Mina tal-Isla and close to the town’s football ground.



Saturday’s clean-up was such a success that the council intends on making it a monthly event.

Volunteers clean up Senglea.

“We hope that more residents will join us, that waste will be reduced and that Senglea becomes cleaner,” the council said in a statement.



New mayor Clive Pulis said that keeping the town clean was one of the council’s biggest challenges. He highlighted three main problems: people who littered, dog owners who did not clean up after their pets and locals who did not stick to rubbish collection schedules.