Senglea’s new mayor and councillors joined a group of residents in rolling up their sleeves and collecting rubbish on Saturday morning as part of a volunteer-organised clean-up.
The team, which included Maltese and foreign residents as well as a group of young volunteers from the Grupp Żgħażagħ Festa Marija Bambina gathered bagfuls of litter from the area known as Fuq il-Mina tal-Isla and close to the town’s football ground.
Saturday’s clean-up was such a success that the council intends on making it a monthly event.
“We hope that more residents will join us, that waste will be reduced and that Senglea becomes cleaner,” the council said in a statement.
New mayor Clive Pulis said that keeping the town clean was one of the council’s biggest challenges. He highlighted three main problems: people who littered, dog owners who did not clean up after their pets and locals who did not stick to rubbish collection schedules.
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.