Senglea were declared winner of this year’s Freedom Day Regatta in the Grand Harbour on Friday.

An impressive string of four wins saw them end the Open category with 74 points and a massive 34-point gap over rivals Cospicua. The latter did, however, take home the B category title, ending the afternoon with 50 points, two ahead of runners-up Kalkara.

It was in fact the first Open category race ‑ Dgħajjes A Tal-Midalji – which paved the way for Senglea to win their first honours since their previous title 11 years ago. Favourites Cospicua and Vittoriosa had sped to the front initially, but a red flag disqualified the pair after a crash. With Marsa four lengths behind, Senglea took the surprise win to kickstart their road to overall victory.

