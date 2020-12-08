Senglea Athletic defender Andre Scicluna has rejected allegations that he passed on racist remarks towards Birkirkara forward Paul Mbong during Sunday’s Premier League clash at the National Stadium.

The young Birkirkara forward revealed the allegations, without revealing the identity of the Senglea defender, following the 2-1 over the Cottonera side on Sunday.

Birkirkara FC has since written to the Malta FA to open an investigation. The local governing body of football said that the Disciplinary Commissioner will bas his judgement on the referee report but added that it would be referring the case to the Ethics and Integrity Committee.

