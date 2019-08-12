SIRENS 1

Okaye 40

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Wilkson 80

Senglea Athletic's Jose Wilkson denied Sirens a winning start to the Premier League.

The Division One champions took the lead in the first half when Emmauel Okoye arrowed his effort into the top corner.

Senglea dominated second half possession but found chances hard to come by against a resolute Sirens defence.

But they levelled 10 minutes from time, when Teixeira who had just missed a penalty, gave the Athletic a deserved equaliser.

Premier league new boys Sirens handed debuts to Romao Romeu, Adrian Borg, Siraj Arab, Wellington de Oliveira, David Cassar, Raphael dos Anjos and Okaye, all with a Premier League experience.

Senglea reshuffled completely their line-up this year with only Matthew Farrugia and Taisei Marukawa surviving the team’s overhaul.

Senglea kicked off confidently, with Marcelo Dias, formerly of Hibs, Manolito Micallef and Elvis Sakyi superbly passing the ball through midfield.

But the Athletic struggled to translate their dominance into goals and goalmouth incidents were at a premium.

Yet the open start to the match almost culminated in a goal after 13 minutes, but Taisei Marukawa’s mazy run on the left ended with the Japanese winger dragging a teasing shot wide.

Sirens, though, broke the deadlock five minutes from half-time. Emmanuel Okoye broke through onto the Senglea goal and scored the first goal of the season in spectacular style – blasting a right-footed shot over Matthew Farrugia into the top corner.

Senglea boss Mario Muscat’s response at half-time was to take off Sean Cipriott for Jan Tanti and Senglea were more threatening after the break.

And 15 minutes from time, just as Senglea looked to be running out of ideas, they were quick to switch from defence to attack towards Tanti who sped forward but Ryan Grech’s illegitimate charge halted the stocky striker’s run. Referee Philip Farrugia pointed to the spot but Teixeira’s penalty was pushed away by Cassar.

The Brazilian was gutted but within three minutes, he had made amends when he blasted a right-footed shot past Cassar.

Sirens were clearly rattled and Senglea almost took full advantage but substitute Wilfried Zamble’s shot was well blocked by the Sirens goalkeeper.

Sirens' Raphael Dos Anjos was named BOV Player of the Match.