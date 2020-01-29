ARQ Group has opened the new decade by appointing Dominic Fisher, a chartered accountant and qualified internal auditor, to head their expanding risk and compliance advisory team.

Before joining ARQ, Fisher, a UK national, served as chief risk officer and executive director at Sparkasse Bank Malta plc, possibly making him the youngest former bank director on the island.

Prior to that, he spent over six years in a leadership role at a Big Four firm, where he drove the growth of the enterprise risk services department and oversaw assignments related to risk management, regulatory compliance and internal audit at leading local organisations. Fisher is also the immediate past president of the Malta Association of Risk Management.

Fisher’s appointment strengthens ARQ Group’s capabilities in strategic AML consulting, banking regulation and enterprise risk management. He is also a privacy expert, having served as Sparkasse Bank Malta plc’s Data Protection Officer (DPO) since the advent of GDPR and ARQ will be leveraging on this expertise to promote its increasingly in-demand DPO outsourcing service to the local market.

Commenting on this appointment, ARQ Group’s managing partner, Manfred Galdes, said: “Dominic’s background and expertise in risk management, AML, banking regulation and data protection strengthens ARQ in an area where we are already considered to be a leading advisory firm. His addition to our advisory team doesn’t just add depth to our compliance offering but it strengthens even further our capability to provide the highest standards across the entire spectrum of compliance services.

“Bringing the best talent together from different professional backgrounds in servicing the knowledge-based industries is what distinguishes us from everyone else.”